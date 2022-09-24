State of emergency declared for Cape Breton Regional Municipality: mayor, council
A state of local emergency has been declared by the mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality amid widespread power outages, road closures, displaced residents, and structural damage as post-tropical storm Fiona makes its way across the island Saturday morning.
Island residents are being asked to shelter in place. If shelter has failed, call 911 for evacuation.
A Red Cross shelter is in operation at Centre 200 in Sydney. Additional comfort centres around the municipality will be posed shortly. Comfort centres are opening when local travel is declared safe by officials.
"It is currently not safe to travel. Downed power lines and trees are a significant hazard. Please remain sheltered," wrote Christina Lamey, the communications officer for CBRM, in a news release Saturday morning.
CBRM Mayor Amanda MacDougall says the municipality is littered with "a lot of damage."
"Houses have lost their roofs, there are lots of trees that are down that are causing structural damage, there are power lines and power poles that are everywhere, so travel is very, very difficult right now. Quite frankly, it's near impossible," she said.
MacDougall says it was decided that keeping as many people home as possible would be the safest for everyone.
"There's no place that have been spared. I'm seeing pictures from Louisbourg, on the north side, there are houses that have literally blown to the ground," she said. "We do have a shelter in place for people who need to evacuate. That is in Sydney. We also need to make sure that there are going to be places when it is safe to travel that people can get to."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
