DARTMOUTH -- Gyms, rinks, and sports fields are all closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So how do you stay fit during these challenging time?

Lynn Lethbridge says, for her, routine is crucial.

“I get up in the morning and go for my run as usual,” says Lethbridge.

At Queensberry Rules Boxing Studio in Dartmouth, the ring is the fitness focal point.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, trainer Laura McPhee has loaned out equipment to members so they can work out from home.

“People are getting a nice release from all this stress,” says McPhee.

McPhee has also made the move to online classes.

‘We're finding the more we put on these live stream workouts on Instagram, we're finding that our members are connecting with us,” says McPhee.

At a time when people are being told to stay home, McPhee says turning that home into a fitness facility is not a difficult task.

“You can use your coffee table for push-ups and dips. If we look around our homes there are lots of things we can use to make our little make-shift gym,” says McPhee.

Some outside activities, like walking and running, are still an option.

“For me it's not just the physical. It's the mental as well to get out of the house,” says Lethbridge.