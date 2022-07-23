Steady pace at Halifax's Ukrainian Store grows need for donations

The Ukrainian Store in Halifax saw one of its busiest days on Saturday since its June opening.

As the number of people using the store grows, so does the need for donations and volunteers. Some of those needed items came from John and Priscilla Fitzgerald.

"We brought lots of linens, some pots and pans, some decorative items," says Priscilla.

After being unsure of where to donate their items, the two decided on the Ukrainian Store.

"These people are going through unimaginable hardship, so anything we can do to help I think is a great thing to do," says John Fitzgerald.

Deborah Stover is one of the volunteers in charge of opening and closing the facility. She says she's grateful for the efforts.

"It’s been very steady, nonstop, and booked donations has been every hour since 10 this morning," says Stover.

The pace continued Saturday afternoon as newcomers sifted through items to help them start a home in Nova Scotia, with 20 families booking their store visit.

"Initially when they walk in they are a little unsure and it takes them a little while to understand that they can take whatever they need," says volunteer Anne Connolly.

From furniture to footwear, all of it is donated by the community.

"The first thing I will say is how wonderful people from Nova Scotia are. It makes me emotional," Connolly says.

The current plan is to have the store open until the end of August, and volunteers will reassess that date based on need.

Stover says they are currently in need of things like bedding and towels.

Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to go to the Ukrainian Store’s website and book a time for a drop off.