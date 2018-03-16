

CTV Atlantic





A Facebook post which a Nova Scotia meat producer intended to be funny has sparked online controversy.

Moo Nay Farms in Shubenacadie posted several pictures of steak on its Facebook page earlier this week, then used a term for oral sex and referencing to a satirical holiday for men "celebrated" one month after Valentine's Day.

The “Steak and B*****b Man's Day” post offers up tenderloin, sirloin and blade steaks, "For all the last minute, yet still proactive, ladies out there, and all the hopeful men."

“I don't know when exactly I noticed it started to go viral,” says Melvin Burns, who created the advertisement.

Several social media users took the joke as anything but, calling it, “disgusting, sexist and ignorant.” But others are supporting the farm, telling the public to “lighten up.”

Burns says the faster it spread, the more feedback he received.

“What I started noticing the one-star reviews… many of them were from Australia, Austria, India,” says Burns.

Some took their displeasure further by encouraging businesses associated with Moo Nay Farms to cut ties.

Joshua Counsil of Halifax’s Good Robot Brewing says his company received a wave of messages.

“We have hosted events featuring them before, and a Save the Farm initiative as well,” says Good Robot Brewing operator Joshua Counsil, “but they are not directly employed by or affiliated with Good Robot.”

Counsil says the advertisement is “not reflective of the Good Robot brand or what we strive for.”

“Especially coming out of last week when we hosted Fembot, which was a week dedicated to feminism and people who identify as women,” says Counsil.

Marketing instructor Mike Hobeck says there can be risk associated with using humour in advertising.

“You have to think of the values of your customers, your potential customers, and is your messaging consistent with that. You don't want to offend your customers,” says Hobeck.

Burns says he has left the post up despite the criticism.

“They have a right to be offended. That's their choice. I respect everybody's rights to feel how they want to feel,” Burns says.

While selling meat isn't even his bread and butter, Burns says people have told him they intended to support the business despite the beef from others.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek and The Canadian Press.