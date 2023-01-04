Steer clear: Hope for Wildlife treating injured owls hit by cars this winter

It’s been a busy start to 2023 for the Hope For Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre in Seaforth, N.S.

Hope Swinimer says they are currently treating several owls in their intensive care unit, including eight barred owls, a great horned owl and two saw-whet owls.

“We see a lot of broken bones and head trauma,” said Swiminer. “I’d say nearly 90 per cent of the owls we see have been hit by cars.”

Swinimer says they treat more owls this time of year because the animals hunt at dusk, which is usually during rush hour traffic.

“We tend to see more [owls] in the winter time, which we attribute to less daylight,” said Swinimer. “More people are driving on the roads in darkness. The owls are out hunting and they get hit by cars.”

Food is also scarce, so owls end up searching for rodents who collect around garbage on roads and highways. Owls are also well camouflaged and will often land on the ground to get their meal.

“Be careful of throwing any kind of garbage out of your car window because it attracts the mice and the rats to feed upon it, which in turn attracts predators like owls,” said Swinimer.

Wildlife experts have seen an influx of owls in recent years which may be attributed to changes in climate, migration patterns and food sources.

The animal rehab centre cared for 92 owls in 2021, and 99 owls in 2022.

Tessa Jackson, who is part of the medical staff, says eye injuries are one of the most common injuries for owls that have been hit by cars.

“A lot of the owls have detached retinas that will recover over time but require several weeks of eye and pain medications,” Jackson said.

Swiminer says if you see an injured owl to immediately call an animal rehabilitation centre.

“We have a hospital that’s open 24 hour a day, seven days a week,” said Swiminer. “It’s important to remember these animals need medical care right away.”