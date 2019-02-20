

CTV Atlantic





A Pictou County man is facing a number of charges, including sexual assault, after he allegedly made arrangements to pay three girls under the age of 18 for sex.

The RCMP allege the 30-year-old man contacted the girls between March 2018 and November 2018.

Police say the alleged incidents happened in Pictou County, except for one, which happened in Cape Breton.

Bryden Joshua Wallace of Stellarton, N.S., has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, and seven counts of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years of age.

Wallace is due back in Pictou provincial court on May 27.

The investigating is ongoing.