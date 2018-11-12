

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing a poppy donation can from a Tim Hortons in Stellarton, N.S.

Police say the individuals entered the Tim Hortons on Foord Street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday and took the can.

Poppy donations support Canadian veterans and their families through the Royal Canadian Legion.

Investigators have released photos of the suspects in the hopes someone will be able to identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stellarton Police Service.