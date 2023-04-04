Stem cell donor search underway for N.S. mother battling cancer a second time
Thirty-six-year-old mother of three Danielle Biron is battling cancer for the second time in less than five years.
Last year, Biron was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer after blood test results from an unrelated visit to the emergency department revealed something was wrong.
“I was diagnosed in October,” says Biron. “After I found out, they said that my only option for a cure would be a stem cell transplant.”
This cancer diagnosis has come after she beat thyroid cancer in 2020 after surgery and radiation.
Now, the hairstylist is too sick to work, relying on frequent blood transfusions and chemotherapy medication to keep going.
Doctors have told her she needs a stem cell transplant as soon as possible. In fact, Biron was supposed to receive her transplant April 19, until something went wrong.
“I had a match, and I don't know what happened, but they just weren't cleared for transplant,” she says.
After that fell through, Danielle's friends jumped into action, sharing her story on social media and encouraging everyone they could to register as a potential stem cell donor.
“The word has been spread so far, it's crazy,” says friend Donya Myles. “It's actually a very beautiful thing.”
Myles is among those trying to raise awareness about what it takes to join the stem cell registry and donate if deemed a match.
“A lot of people think it's a bone marrow donor, and she needs a stem cell donor, so the processes are very different, it's actually a lot easier to be a stem cell donor,” says Myles.
“The first step would be to register your intent as a stem cell donor to join the registry, to do that you can go to blood.ca,” says Kim Elliott, associate director with Canadian Blood Services in Halifax.
Donors must be in good health and between 17 and 35 years old to offer the best chance at transplant success.
Behind Danielle are two of the people pushing to help find her a stem cell match, Donya Myles, left, and Lyndsay Casey. ( Heidi Petracek/CTV)
After filling out an online form, registrants will receive a kit in the mail and instructions on completing a cheek swab. Once the swab is completed, the kit is sent back to Canadian Blood Services to be added to its stem cell registry, which belongs to an international network of more than 80 countries.
“About 50 per cent of people find a match for a stem cell transplant, so certainly increasing the number of registrants within Canada provides more likelihood that patients might find the match that they need,” says Elliott.
Blood stem cell transplants can treat more than 80 different diseases, such as blood cancers and sickle cell disease.
According to Canadian Blood Services, less than 25 per cent of patients find a match within their own family circle, which means the majority of matches come from unrelated volunteer donors.
Once a match is found, clinicians determine the best procedure for donation. Most donations are collected from peripheral blood stem cells, taken from the blood in a process similar to blood donation after a series of injections to stimulate stem cell production in the donor.
While Danielle waits, hoping for a match, her friends are busy spreading the word and planning fundraising and awareness events, including a concert at the Toothy Moose Cabaret on April 27.
“I'm not discouraged that I won't get a match, there's been a lot of really positive things happening,” says Biron, tears welling up in her eyes. “I've had a lot of support.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
How a team of U.S. and Canadian surgeons try to repair faces shattered by war in Ukraine
Launched in 1996 by Canadian doctor Peter Adamson, Face the Future works across the globe -- focusing on delicate reconstructive surgery. The foundation's work included Russia until recently, but its efforts quickly pivoted to Ukraine after the full-scale war began.
Danish study examines link between lithium levels in tap water during pregnancy and autism
The level of lithium in a pregnant woman’s household’s tap water may correlate to a higher chance of their infant being diagnosed with autism, according to a new study looking at how this environmental factor may impact the prevalence of the neurological difference.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Defamation case against 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer resolved outside court, firm says
A lobbying firm that filed a defamation lawsuit against a lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers during a public inquiry says the case has been resolved out of court.
Toronto
-
Toronto family found dead in river had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
This transit rider was attacked at a Toronto subway station in 2021. Now, he's telling his story
A Toronto transit rider is speaking out after suffering an alleged assault at St. Clair subway station in October 2021 in an effort to highlight what he's identified as a lack of accountability within the TTC's incident reporting mechanisms.
-
Toronto family set to be deported from Canada on Wednesday begs for clarity
The Tamayo family says they don’t know where they went wrong while applying for asylum status, and with their deportation scheduled for Wednesday, they fear they may never find out.
Calgary
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Calgary real estate agent's licences revoked for misleading customers and fraud
A Calgary real estate agent, who was suspended on suspicion of illegal activity more than two years ago, has now had their licences revoked by the Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA).
Montreal
-
Romanian family's dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne
A Romanian family who had hoped to build a life near Toronto with their two Canadian-born children saw their dreams end tragically in the frigid waters off Akwesasne, Que., after fleeing a deportation order.
-
Quebec calls on SAAQ to put the brakes on facial recognition project 'until further notice'
After the troubled launch of its new online portal, Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbualt is calling on the automobile insurance board to put the brakes on a facial recognition project.
-
Mâchurer investigation: Quebec ordered to pay Jean Charest $385,000
Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest has won his case against UPAC and the Quebec government, which will have to pay him $385,000, Radio-Canada reported Tuesday evening.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers seize backyard chicken after legal battle with homeowner
Ivan Dacko fought hard to keep his backyard chickens – even choosing to sit in jail for a few days – but his last egg-laying hen has been plucked from his home.
-
Woman rescued from Safeway ceiling after she lit 2 fires: EPS
A Safeway store on Whyte Avenue was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a person lit two small fires in the store's ceiling.
-
Longtime Edmonton comic store announces closure
A long-standing comic book and collectibles store in Edmonton is shutting down. The management of Wizard's Comics announced the end of a 25-year run on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Incident in Wikwemikong under control, police say
An incident in Wikwemikong First Nation is under control, police in the community said Tuesday evening.
London
-
Council pauses police board appointment for a revote— but will anything change?
A pre-emotive motion by Mayor Josh Morgan and a pair of councillors headed off one divisive debate — but has prompted another.
-
London police find ‘potentially hazardous materials’ at disturbance call
London police found ‘potentially hazardous materials and equipment’ inside a home on Commissioners Road Tuesday while making an arrest in a drug and weapons investigation.
-
Some CAMI plant workers in Ingersoll are struggling to make ends meet. Here’s why:
A program to help support CAMI workers during slow-downs is stalling, leaving some struggling to make ends meet and others stepping up to help.
Winnipeg
-
'My heart breaks': Indigenous mother's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
-
'I am concerned about the democracy': Peguis First Nation changing election plans after ballot concerns
With Peguis First Nation's 2023 election days away, changes are being made after the advanced ballots were declared null and void.
-
Spring storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to southern Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing itself for an expected winter wallop as a late-season Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility to southern Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Hydro Ottawa preparing for 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Vote on $13M grant for proposed Ottawa airport hotel ends in tie; here's what happens next
A vote at the Finance and Corportate Services Committee on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a tie, meaning it will rise to council for consideration.
-
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man spends life savings on efforts to save people in Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine continues with no immediate signs of ending, there’s still a lot of work being done to help, and one Saskatoon man has now dedicated his life to doing just that.
-
Prince Albert man in serious condition after police use Taser, baton and pepper spray during arrest
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man was left in serious condition following a Prince Albert Police Service arrest.
-
A fight, five quarterbacks, and a rookie Ray Elgaard; Rare footage of a decades-old Rider training camp
Rider training camps are always competitive, as players battle hard for jobs and future stars begin to emerge.
Vancouver
-
Murder trial set to begin, nearly 6 years after teen's body found in B.C. park
The trial of the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Burnaby, B.C. nearly six years ago is set to begin this week.
-
B.C. to become first province in Canada to mandate nurse-to-patient ratios
In what's being touted as a Canadian first, B.C. will introduce mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios throughout the province's health-care system.
-
SFU makes 'difficult' decision to end Canada's only NCAA football program
Canada's only NCAA varsity football program was discontinued Tuesday, according to an announcement from B.C.'s Simon Fraser University.
Regina
-
Court hears Chelsea Whitby's interview with police the day after her arrest
Chelsea Whitby, 27, sat in the prisoner’s box as she watched back her interview with police the day after she was arrested and charged with manslaughter in her 18-month-old son’s death.
-
Students head to 'new' classrooms after water main break at McLurg Elementary School
Students attending McLurg Elementary School were sent to various schools in northwest Regina on Tuesday after a water main break forced the school to close on Monday.
-
Regina man arrested after threatening security guards with ‘bladed weapon’
A man is in custody after allegedly stealing items from a Regina business and threatening residents with a weapon.
Vancouver Island
-
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
Cruise ship season to arrive in Victoria soon
Optimism is blooming this spring in B.C.'s capital, where the first cruise ship will dock on April 11.
-
'Pick yourself up and keep going': Comox Valley father, 2 sons escape trailer fire
A father and his two young sons are safe after fleeing a burning trailer in Courtenay on Tuesday morning. Eric Malley says he could smell smoke shortly after 6 a.m. and quickly realized he was going to have trouble exiting the trailer.