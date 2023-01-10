Step by step: Young mothers cultivating community one walk at a time

Being a mother is a rewarding, but stressful, job so a new initiative is hoping to bring moms together in nature to offer support and friendship.

“The Mom Walk Collective” began last year on TikTok, when user and new mom Jamie Easton invited moms where she lives in southern California to get coffee and go for a walk.

The post went viral and now walks are held across North America.

Daniella Paffile hosted a walk at Shubie Park in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday. She says the events are a good way to meet other moms, as motherhood can feel isolating and lonely.

“I was the first of my friends to have a baby. It was definitely a lot of unknown and definitely lonely. I was lucky enough that my partner had nine months of paternity leave, but once he went back to work in the summer he ended up deploying, so I definitely needed to meet other moms, get out there.”

Paffile says the walks also helped her post-partum anxiety.

“Just getting the fresh air and exercise and being able to talk about the struggles and the joys and milestones of motherhood with other moms has been really, really great.”

Paffile saw Easton’s viral TikTok video and was inspired to take part and become a walk ambassador.

“She had made a TikTok saying, if you want to host in your city to just get in touch with her. That’s what I did -- here I am! Now hosting the mom walk collective in Halifax.”

And many other moms, like Andrea Puddington, are walking beside her.

“I know with my first I didn’t really have anybody to talk to. A lot of my friends weren’t moms yet,” she says. “So getting to talk to other moms about struggles and other things that we’re going through, get useful tips on how to raise these ones.”

Paffile says the events provide an opportunity for people to talk about being a parent in this day and age.

“A lot of people, if they don’t have children, they don’t really understand … parenting has changed a lot in the decades, and even since my mom had me and my sister, so being able to talk to parents, new parents, has really helped share those experiences and feel like you’re not alone experiencing them.”

A list of upcoming walks can be found on “The Mom Walk Collective” website.