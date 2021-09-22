HALIFAX, N.S. -- Steve Murphy, a legendary and trusted voice for news in Atlantic Canada, announced during this evening’s broadcast of CTV NEWS AT SIX his decision to step aside from his role as CTV News Atlantic’s Executive News Editor and Chief Anchor for the flagship news program. After 45 years in broadcasting, Murphy’s last appearance as Anchor of CTV NEWS AT SIX will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

With an unparalleled instinct for news and unwavering commitment to viewers, Murphy helped solidify CTV NEWS AT SIX as the region’s most-watched newscast. After stepping away from his day-to-day role, Murphy will continue to make contributions to the station, with special interviews, analysis, commentary, and feature storytelling.

“I am grateful to the news team and our leadership for supporting my decision to make this change and begin to focus my attention on special projects for the station,” said Murphy. “CTV has an unrivalled commitment to news at the local, regional, and national levels, and while I’m stepping away from daily newscasts, I’m excited to continue to be part of the exceptional team at CTV News Atlantic in this new position.”

Murphy has led CTV News Atlantic through the biggest stories of the past half century, and is highly regarded for his round-the-clock coverage during the Westray tragedy, Hurricane Juan, and September 11. His marathon newscast during the overnight hours of the Swissair Flight 111 tragedy cemented Murphy as the anchor to turn to for breaking and developing news.

“Steve Murphy is one of the best in the business – not just in Canada – but anywhere,” said Dan Appleby, News Director, CTV News Atlantic. “He has helped shape a generation of journalists through his thoughtful guidance and dedication to excellence. His long-standing editorial leadership at CTV News Atlantic, and his role as the Maritimes’ most-trusted news anchor, are hallmarks of his incredible legacy.”

Murphy’s trusted position in the Maritimes comes from his 45 years in broadcasting. He has hosted hundreds of live remote broadcasts from Canada, the U.S., and the United Kingdom, along with dozens of election broadcasts, leaders’ roundtables, and news specials. He has interviewed numerous major newsmakers and personalities including Canadian prime ministers, provincial premiers, and foreign heads of government. He has also anchored CTV NATIONAL NEWS, and has been a contributor to other CTV national news programs.

“Steve has made an incredible mark on the region,” said Trent McGrath, General Manager, CTV Atlantic. “He is a true Maritimer who feels genuinely connected to those who welcome him into their homes nightly. He’s a respected leader, not only in journalism, but also in his conscientious commitment to the community.”

Murphy will continue to devote time to charitable organizations. During his career, Murphy is proud to have played a role in events that have raised more than $132 million for worthwhile local causes. Most notably, he has hosted the annual CHRISTMAS DADDIES broadcast for 40 years, and the IWK TELETHON FOR CHILDREN for nearly 25 years.

“I want to express my profound thanks to the viewers and listeners for the trust they have placed in me and our team,” said Murphy. “I appreciate their support and hospitality over the years. We have witnessed the darkest of days and the greatest of triumphs together and I have been honoured to be there every step of the way.”

Never forgetting the people who make television with him, Murphy is the first to recognize the contributions of those behind the scenes, ending his nightly newscast with the phrase, “from my colleagues on both sides of our cameras, good night and be well.”