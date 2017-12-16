

CTV Atlantic





The Canadian Red Cross is aiding a family of four after fire gutted their two-storey house in Stewiacke, N.S., Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. at the house on St. Andrew's St. in Stewiacke. The family of four was not home at this time.

The Red Cross says the couple and two young boys, ages 4 and 7, will be staying with relatives for now pending an insurance claim.

Disaster volunteers with the Red Cross are helping with emergency purchases like clothing and food. The Red Cross also provided blankets, personal-care kits and toys for the children.