On Monday, Jamie Lee Bishop's friends and friends will gather in Bridgewater for his funeral service, as the investigation into his death continues.

“If you didn’t hear it on the news, you really wouldn’t know anything happened,” says resident Kevin Decoff.

Decoff and his neighbours are still shocked by what happened last week on their usually quiet street in Eastern Passage, N.S.

“Seen a lot of police presence in the last week, but never heard anything about the shooting,” says Decoff.

Just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning, a man walking with a woman on Hornes Rd. was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

“Somebody in the community knows what happened. You have to stop and think this young man’s life was taken away suddenly,” says NS RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jamie Lee Bishop, originally from Lunenburg County.

Bishop had recently moved to the area and lived at an apartment building near the scene of the fatal shooting.

There are still no arrests in connection with the drive-by shooting, while police don’t believe the shooting was random, the community remains uneasy.

“It’s nice to catch the person shooting someone, next thing they could do it somebody else,” says Decoff.

“I don’t think there is a need for people in the community to be concerned. I think there’s a need for people in the community to have a conversation with each other, and if anyone has information, to reach out to the police,” says Cpl. Hutchinson.

Family and friends will gather tomorrow for Bishop’s funeral service in Bridgewater. He’s being remembered as a person who loved fishing, four-wheeling and motor biking, and as a loyal friend who loved his family.

Brad Haughn says he’ll always remember Bishop’s laugh, saying “he had an awesome sense of humour and was constantly cracking jokes to lighten the mood. We all miss him.”

Karly Harder says his friend was the type of person “who would do anything for anyone he cared about”.

Police describe the suspects’ vehicle as a black, four door, Chevrolet car, that was seen speeding down Hornes Rd., then turning right on Cow Bay Rd. early Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.