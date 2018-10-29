

Almost two months into the new school year and more school buses are being brought in to Halifax.

There have been persistent complaints about pick-ups, drop-offs, bus schedules – and even buses not showing up.

Some parents, though, say they aren't sure more buses will solve all of the problems.

Stock Transportation is adding 37 new buses to its fleet over the next few months.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says new busses will be added into the rotation every week.

They say buses still need to be purchased, and more drivers must be hired and trained.

But that's a concern for parents.

“I've heard things going around that there's not enough bus drivers now, so implementing 37 new buses, how are they going to fill those up with drivers?” said Keisha Brushett, who is the mom of two children.

Brushett has to drive her five-year-old daughter to her bus stop in the morning, and pick her up every afternoon.

It's cutting into her own class time as she nears graduation at Eastern College.

She applied for a courtesy bus stop closer to her house at the end of August and she's still waiting.

“I also feel like they should have more staff to help go through all the courtesy bussing applications, stop applications, all those changes,” said Brushett. “Because I've been waiting since the beginning of school for a courtesy stop application to be processed.”

Stock says they'll get buses on the road as they can, and have upped their promotions in the city to hire new drivers.

“It is an extensive training program in order for someone to get their license to be a bus driver,” said Crystal Truax, the Regional Manager for Eastern Canada. “So that time that it takes is why we have to phase in the implementation of the additional buses.”

Three new buses hit the road Monday: one in Spryfield, one central Halifax, and another in the Sackville area. The company says where the buses go depends on need.

But for Brushett?

“It needs to happen now,” she said.

The HRCE says they hope to process courtesy requests by mid-November.

The new buses have a nearly $2-million price tag, which the province picked up.

The Department of Education says they provided the funding, but rolling out the new buses falls to the HRCE.

In an email, the province said it plans to launch a survey to consult with schools and parents about a new busing policy,

That should start in mid-November, and the department says they will publicize the feedback that they get.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.