

CTV Atlantic





RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating a man who they say used a stolen credit card to purchase winter tires.

On October 17, staff at a car dealership on Balodis Dr. in Westville, N.S. took a call from a woman who wanted to purchase two sets of four Winter tires. The woman provided a credit card number over the phone and said her husband would be there shortly to pick them up.

Officers say a man arrived at the business a short time later, picked up the tires and left. Shortly after, staff found out that the credit card used to purchase the tires was stolen. The tires are worth just over $1500.

The truck is described as an older light brown GMC Sierra pickup with Nova Scotia licence plate U1-5016. The man is described as white, 5’9”, with a stocky build. He has a short dark beard and appears to be in his thirties.

Police are requesting assistance from the public to identify him, or the woman who used the stolen credit card.