Stolen power tools, methamphetamine found in man's car: N.B. RCMP
A 32-year-old man from Campobello, N.B., has been arrested following an investigation into a property crime in St, Stephen, N.B.
A member of the St. Stephen RCMP detachment say they observed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a burned house on Pleasant Street, as well as a man removing wiring from the house, at approximately 9:15 a.m. on May 16, 2023.
Police say the member approached the man and observed what was believed to be methamphetamine in his possession.
Police then towed the vehicle and the man was arrested at the scene.
He was later released, and is scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court at 1 p.m. on October 17.
On June 8, 2023, police say they executed a search warrant on the vehicle.
During the search, police seized quantities of methamphetamine, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia. A number of previously stolen items, including Dewalt power tools was also seized by officers.
Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office was informed by Canada's corrections agency about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened, CTV News has confirmed. Now, the minister is facing a call from the Official Opposition to resign.
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over US$10 million demand for damages from Trump
A columnist who recently won a US$5 million sexual abuse and defamation jury award against Donald Trump can update a similar lawsuit with his more recent public comments in a bid for over $10 million more in damages from the ex-president, a federal judge ruled Tuesday in another legal loss for Trump.
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century
As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.
John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93
Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.
Johnny Depp selects charities for the US$1 million he received from Amber Heard in defamation settlement
Johnny Depp has chosen the charities he plans to donate the US$1 million settlement he's owed from Amber Heard stemming from their highly publicized defamation trial, CNN has learned from a source close to Depp.
Risk of dying of breast cancer within 5 years has dropped from 15 per cent in the 1990s to five per cent: study
The risk of dying from breast cancer has fallen dramatically since the 1990s, according to a new study, which found that most women diagnosed with early breast cancer now go on to survive the disease long-term.
Fact check: Trump makes numerous false claims in speech after court appearance
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made numerous false and misleading claims in a speech he delivered Tuesday night following his afternoon arraignment in Miami. Here is a fact check of some of the things he said in the Tuesday night address from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Toronto
-
Markham mayor asks Ontario to make York Region one big city
The mayor of Markham is asking the provincial government to consolidate York Region into one large city.
-
Toronto is home to one of the world's last Tamagotchi clubs. Some members have been playing for almost 20 years
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
-
'I'm terrified': TD Bank customer loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
Calgary
-
Early morning warehouse fire forces evacuation of Calgary hotel
An early morning fire at an abandoned warehouse on Seventh Avenue S.E. sent a massive plume of smoke into the air, engulfing the nearby Hilton Hotel in Calgary’s East Village.
-
Man threatened Calgary Transit riders with an axe: police
Charges are pending against a man who Calgary Police say boarded a CTrain and threatened passengers with a hatchet.
-
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen named Stampede parade marshal
The Calgary Stampede has gone out of this world for the person it wants to lead this year's parade.
Montreal
-
Que. judge rejects injuction request to suspend ban on prayer rooms in schools
A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a request for an injunction that would have suspended a ban on prayer rooms in Quebec public schools. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims argued that the ban caused irreparable harm to Muslim students.
-
Coroner unveils 63 recommendations to prevent suicide in Quebec
Quebec's coroner's office unveiled 63 suicide-prevention recommendations on Wednesday as part of three-year public inquiry on the subject.
-
Here's a guide to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix races and events in Montreal
The sound of race car engines revving and tires squealing will echo off the Gille Villeneuve race track on Ile Notre-Dame while Montreal's downtown core will likely be packed with race fans and car curios as the Montreal Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
3 properties damaged in northeast Edmonton fire
Three homes were damaged by a fire in Edmonton's Montrose neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: We're about to see the coolest day since June 1
After a record-setting 31.9 C in Edmonton Tuesday, we're in for our coolest day since June 1.
-
Putin mixes threats of new offensive in Ukraine with offers of peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday alternated threats of a new Russian offensive to grab more Ukrainian land with statements about the Kremlin's readiness for peace talks.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two youths stabbed in Garson area of Sudbury, 17-year-old dead
Sudbury police are searching a wooded area for two teen suspects involved in a double stabbing in the Garson area that left a 17-year-old dead Wednesday morning.
-
'I'm terrified': TD Bank customer loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
-
Invasive species reaches Canada for the first time
For the first time, an invasive species that targets oak trees has made its way to Canada.
London
-
Possible tornado near Talbotville being investigated
According to NTP, a preliminary survey found a narrow path of EF0 damage that included buildings and trees.
-
Desperation and danger rising in homeless encampments as councillor questions new strategy
An evolving strategy could see the city and frontline agencies support people continuing to live in homeless encampments along the Thames River.
-
Fire captain assaulted during response call in north London, Ont.
A London Fire Department captain was assaulted by an unruly tenant during an overnight call Tuesday. Crews responded to alarms ringing at 1182 Adelaide St. N. just before 2 a.m., and 10 minutes later, the captain was heard on radio requesting help from the London Police Service.
Winnipeg
-
Meeting over controversial rural Manitoba silica sand project cut short after mayor calls police
A special meeting of council in rural Manitoba over a controversial silica sand project came to an abrupt end after the mayor cut the meeting short and had the police called.
-
'They have the right to be safe': Taxi drivers left shaken after woman smashed windshield
A widely shared video showing a woman jumping on top of a taxi cab and smashing through its front windshield has raised concerns for taxi drivers in Winnipeg who say violent incidents are becoming all too common for drivers in the city.
-
Serious car crash forces road closure in Winnipeg
A serious collision involving a motorcycle in Winnipeg’s Elmwood neighbourhood has caused road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa council to decide new curbside garbage collection strategy
Ottawa city council will be discussing garbage options today, with a maximum three garbage can limit or a 'bag tag' system on the table to deal with household waste.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old Ottawa man wanted for sexual offences.
-
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy partner Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman's life transformed after news story about panhandling
A Saskatoon woman who spoke to CTV News last year about the realities of panhandling says the attention brought by the story has changed her life for the better.
-
Saskatoon church mired in legal trouble loses its pastor
A Saskatoon church at the centre of a class action lawsuit is looking for a new leader after its pastor stepped down, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Municipalities call on province to improve Sask. social assistance program
Saskatchewan mayors and councillors are calling on the provincial government to address the social assistance program.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police officer faces sentencing after being charged in taser assault of Black man
A Vancouver police officer who was found guilty of assault with a weapon for tasering a young, Black man who had been stopped for jaywalking will learn his fate Wednesday.
-
Billionaire Jim Pattison's West Vancouver house for sale for $1 — land not included
In the 1950s, a young car dealer named Jimmy Pattison traded a property he owned near Horsehoe Bay for a small yellow seaside home just a stone's throw from Ambleside Beach. Now, he has traded it to West Vancouver to make way for the public seawall.
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
Regina
-
Municipalities call on province to improve Sask. social assistance program
Saskatchewan mayors and councillors are calling on the provincial government to address the social assistance program.
-
Sask. NDP selects candidate for Regina Walsh Acres, rounding out 2023 by-election roster
The Saskatchewan NDP has selected Jared Clarke as their candidate for the upcoming election in Regina Walsh Acres, rounding out the party’s selection for this year’s by-elections.
-
Joseph Thauberger takes stand in murder trial, testifies brother's death was an accident
Joseph Thauberger, who stands trial for the death of his brother, took the stand in person at the Court of King’s Bench on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. launches blueprint to fend off climate's 'one-two punch' on the ocean
B.C. has unveiled an action plan to tackle the two greatest climate threats to the ocean, coastal communities and marine ecosystems on the West Coast.
-
Driver flees from police, crashes, injures officer and dog: West Shore RCMP
A driver fled from police after being pulled over for speeding and then crashed into a cement barrier, West Shore RCMP said in a Tuesday release.
-
B.C. eyes reopening date for Vancouver Island highway closed by wildfire
The province is hoping to partially reopen Highway 4 on Vancouver Island in late June, more than two weeks after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire first shut it down.