Many homes, grocery stores, and restaurants are throwing out their romaine lettuce due to widening concerns about E. coli.

Health officials confirmed Wednesday that one person in New Brunswick has the same strain of E. coli linked to the illnesses of 18 people in Ontario and Quebec, six of whom were hospitalized.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, says as with the other cases, it's believed the New Brunswick case was caused by eating romaine lettuce.

“In a general sense we want people to know at this particular time that there’s a case that’s being investigated with respect to other ones in the country, and that the likely source is romaine lettuce, and for right now we’re saying to avoid it,” said Russell.

“But again, there’s precautions that we would advise people to take on a regular basis when they’re consuming any kinds of lettuce.”

Russell would not give any details on the identity or condition of the person, and would not say if they were hospitalized.

There are no reported cases of E. coli in Nova Scotia or Prince Edward Island.

Authorities in the United States have reported 32 cases of E. coli, 13 of which involved a person who was hospitalized.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has demanded that retailers remove romaine lettuce from store shelves and restaurants stop including it in meals.

In Canada, officials are just advising the public to avoid eating romaine lettuce -- including salad mixes containing romaine lettuce -- but some businesses aren’t taking any chances.

Sobeys and Loblaw have recalled and removed all romaine lettuce products from their store shelves, while the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia says most restaurants in the province have temporarily removed romaine lettuce from their menus.

McDonald’s Canada has also voluntarily removed romaine lettuce from its menus and will be using a different lettuce blend instead.

Sylvain Charlebois, a food distribution and policy professor at Dalhousie University, says lettuce is a big money maker for grocery chains and the alert will hurt their bottom line and negatively impact the lettuce industry for some time.

“The currency of lettuce as a whole will likely drop as a result of things,” says Charlebois. “So consumers walking into a grocery store will likely not trust whatever is offered to them, whether Boston lettuce, iceberg lettuce, or romaine, all they’re hearing right now is probably ‘lettuce.’”

Typical symptoms of illnesses caused by E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, though the bacteria is usually benign. Symptoms usually appear within three to four days after a person is infected.

With files from The Canadian Press