Storm knocks out power to more than 41,000 Maritime utility customers

More than 41,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power Friday night, as high winds blow rain and snow throughout the region.

In New Brunswick, more than 13,300 NB Power customers were without power as of 8 p.m., according to the utility’s outage map.

The map shows the bulk of out the outages are along the province’s border with Maine in the United States.

In Nova Scotia, more than 24,500 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power as of approximately 8 p.m., according to the company’s outage map.

It appears scattered outages stretch the length of the province.

On P.E.I., more than 3,200 Maritime Electric customers were without power as of 8 p.m., according to the utility's outage map.

The majority of outages are in Queens and Kings Counties.