With high tides fast approaching, storm surge is becoming a big issue along the Halifax waterfront and Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

Tide waters are expected to peak just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, which is a cause for concern for those living along the waterfront and the coastline of Nova Scotia.

“I'm very worried because the last storm we contended with winds,” says Margie Wade of Lower East Chezzetcook “Ninety (km/h), which is not unusual for here, but 110 (km/h) is another story."

Wade and other Lower East Chezzetcook residents sounded the alarm last January when a vicious storm punched a hole in a natural berm protecting their fresh water lake from the Atlantic.

Wade says tides started to fill in the gap, but she believes this latest storm will finish what it once started.

“You'll get a blowout. She'll go in the lake and cut a channel right down to the bottom of the lake," says Wade.

Environment Canada issued a slew of warnings for the Maritime provinces, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected in some areas starting late Tuesday afternoon and persisting into Wednesday.

The national weather forecaster was also predicting potentially damaging high winds that could gust up to 110 kilometres an hour along coastal areas of Nova Scotia.

Fishermen were preparing for the storm all along the coast by securing their boats as best they can. Last week, lunar cycles and the duration and position of the storm played key roles in the surge that flooded some downtown businesses in Halifax. They've battened down for this storm, too.

Despite a relatively snow-free winter, damages at popular beaches have been adding up. Officials say that will be dealt with as soon as the weather warms up.

“We did do an inventory of that infrastructure, and we have a plan to address that prior to the park season opening," says Gord Delano, director of Nova Scotia DNS Central Region.

The storm will be the third winter wallop to hit the Maritimes in as many days.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko and The Canadian Press.