Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018:

  • All schools in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional School are closed.
  • All schools in the Strait Regional School Board are closed.
  • Schools in the Duncan MacMillan and Musquodoboit Rural Families of Schools are closed. All remaining Halifax Regional School Board schools are open.
  • All West Hants area schools of the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
  • The following CSAP schools are closed: École de Pomquet, École Beau-Port , École scolaire Étoile de l'Acadie
  • The Cape Breton University campus will reopen at 12 p.m. for administrative offices. Classes beginning at 1 p.m. will resume as scheduled.
  • The NSCC Strait Area Campus and Wagmatcook Learning Centre will open at 9 a.m.
  • The NSCC Marconi Campus will remain closed for the day.