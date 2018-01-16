Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 6:40AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 10:32AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018:
- All schools in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional School are closed.
- All schools in the Strait Regional School Board are closed.
- Schools in the Duncan MacMillan and Musquodoboit Rural Families of Schools are closed. All remaining Halifax Regional School Board schools are open.
- All West Hants area schools of the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
- The following CSAP schools are closed: École de Pomquet, École Beau-Port , École scolaire Étoile de l'Acadie
- The Cape Breton University campus will reopen at 12 p.m. for administrative offices. Classes beginning at 1 p.m. will resume as scheduled.
- The NSCC Strait Area Campus and Wagmatcook Learning Centre will open at 9 a.m.
- The NSCC Marconi Campus will remain closed for the day.