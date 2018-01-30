Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Snow day
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 6:34AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 7:00AM AST
Here is a list of closures, delays and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018:
Nova Scotia:
- All schools are closed in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the Halifax Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the Strait Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board
- CSAP schools in the Northeast region are closed: Ecole de Pomquet, Ecole NDA, Ecole Beau-Port, Ecole Scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie
- CSAP schools are closed in the Central region: Ecole Rose-des-Vents, Bois-Joli, Beaubassin, Carrefour, Sommet, Beaux-Marais, Grand-Portage, Ecole Acadienne de Truro
- The following NSCC campuses are closed today: Akerley, Cumberland, Amherst Learning Centre, IT, Ivany, Aviation Institute, Marconi, Pictou, Strait Area, Wagmatcook Learning Centre, Truro
- Dalhousie University will delay opening its Halifax and Truro campuses until 11:30 a.m.
- The University of King's College will delay opening until 11:30 a.m.
- Mount Saint Vincent University is closed for the morning. The university will reassess the situation later this morning to confirm opening at noon.
- Saint Mary's University will delay opening until noon.
- NSCAD will delay opening until noon.
- St. Francis Xavier University will delay opening until noon. Essential services will remain open.
- The Cape Breton University campus is closed for the morning. The status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11:30 a.m.
Prince Edward Island:
- All schools are closed in the Public Schools Branch
- All schools are closed in the French Language School Board
- UPEI will delay opening, with a further announcement expected at 10 a.m.
- All Holland College campuses are closed