Here is a list of closures, delays and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018:

Nova Scotia:

  • All schools are closed in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board
  • All schools are closed in the Halifax Regional School Board
  • All schools are closed in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board
  • All schools are closed in the Strait Regional School Board
  • All schools are closed in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board
  • CSAP schools in the Northeast region are closed: Ecole de Pomquet, Ecole NDA, Ecole Beau-Port, Ecole Scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie
  • CSAP schools are closed in the Central region: Ecole Rose-des-Vents, Bois-Joli, Beaubassin, Carrefour, Sommet, Beaux-Marais, Grand-Portage, Ecole Acadienne de Truro
  • The following NSCC campuses are closed today: Akerley, Cumberland, Amherst Learning Centre, IT, Ivany, Aviation Institute, Marconi, Pictou, Strait Area, Wagmatcook Learning Centre, Truro
  • Dalhousie University will delay opening its Halifax and Truro campuses until 11:30 a.m.
  • The University of King's College will delay opening until 11:30 a.m.
  • Mount Saint Vincent University is closed for the morning. The university will reassess the situation later this morning to confirm opening at noon.
  • Saint Mary's University will delay opening until noon.
  • NSCAD will delay opening until noon.
  • St. Francis Xavier University will delay opening until noon. Essential services will remain open.
  • The Cape Breton University campus is closed for the morning. The status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11:30 a.m.

 

Prince Edward Island:

  • All schools are closed in the Public Schools Branch
  • All schools are closed in the French Language School Board
  • UPEI will delay opening, with a further announcement expected at 10 a.m.
  • All Holland College campuses are closed