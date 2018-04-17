Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 7:26AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 7:27AM ADT
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, April 17, 2018:
New Brunswick:
- Zone 1 (Edmundston) of the Anglophone West School District is closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northwest School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed.
- The following schools in the Francophone South School District are closed: Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville, Saint-Louis-de-Kent
Prince Edward Island:
- All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed
- All schools in la Commission scolaire de langue Francaise are closed.