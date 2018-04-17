

CTV Atlantic





Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, April 17, 2018:

New Brunswick:

Zone 1 (Edmundston) of the Anglophone West School District is closed.

All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.

All schools in the Francophone Northwest School District are closed.

All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed.

The following schools in the Francophone South School District are closed: Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville, Saint-Louis-de-Kent

Prince Edward Island: