Here is a list of closures for Friday, Nov. 16, 2018:

 

Nova Scotia:

  • All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are closed.
  • All schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are closed.
  • Schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education will begin dismissing students at noon.
  • Classes are cancelled at the following CSAP schools: École Rose-des-Vents, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, École acadienne de Truro.
  • The following CSAP schools will begin dismissing students at 11:30 a.m.: École de Pomquet - École Beau-Port
  • The Truro, Cumberland, Amherst Learning Centre, and Pictou NSCC campuses are closed today.

New Brunswick:

  • All schools in zones 2 to 9 of the Anglophone West School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
  • All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed.
  • Classes are cancelled at the NBCC campuses in Woodstock and St. Andrews. The buildings will open at the usual time.