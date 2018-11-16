Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 7:00AM AST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 7:47AM AST
Here is a list of closures for Friday, Nov. 16, 2018:
Nova Scotia:
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are closed.
- All schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are closed.
- Schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education will begin dismissing students at noon.
- Classes are cancelled at the following CSAP schools: École Rose-des-Vents, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, École acadienne de Truro.
- The following CSAP schools will begin dismissing students at 11:30 a.m.: École de Pomquet - École Beau-Port
- The Truro, Cumberland, Amherst Learning Centre, and Pictou NSCC campuses are closed today.
New Brunswick:
- All schools in zones 2 to 9 of the Anglophone West School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed.
- Classes are cancelled at the NBCC campuses in Woodstock and St. Andrews. The buildings will open at the usual time.