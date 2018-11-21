Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays for Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018:

 

NOVA SCOTIA:

  • Schools in Cumberland County and Tatamagouche Regional Academy are closed today. All other schools are open, but buses are travelling on paved roads only.
  • All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are closed today due to road conditions.
  • Classes are cancelled for the day at CSAP's l'École Rose-des-vents.

 

NEW BRUNSWICK:

  • Buses in the Anglophone East School District will be delayed by one hour. Schools will open at the regular time.
  • Buses are delayed by one hour in the Anglophone South School District. Schools will open at the regular time.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:

  • Classes at all French and English public schools are delayed by one hour.