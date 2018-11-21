Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 7:20AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 21, 2018 7:25AM AST
Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays for Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018:
NOVA SCOTIA:
- Schools in Cumberland County and Tatamagouche Regional Academy are closed today. All other schools are open, but buses are travelling on paved roads only.
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are closed today due to road conditions.
- Classes are cancelled for the day at CSAP's l'École Rose-des-vents.
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Buses in the Anglophone East School District will be delayed by one hour. Schools will open at the regular time.
- Buses are delayed by one hour in the Anglophone South School District. Schools will open at the regular time.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- Classes at all French and English public schools are delayed by one hour.