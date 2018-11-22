Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 7:20AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, November 22, 2018 8:58AM AST
Here is a list of delays, closures and cancellations for Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.
NOVA SCOTIA:
- All schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are closed.
- All schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are closed.
- Schools in Kings and Annapolis counties are closed. Schools in the West Hants area remain open.
- Schools north of Smokey have cancelled classes. Buses will begin to return students at 9 a.m.
- Classes are cancelled at the following CSAP schools: École Beau-Port École, acadienne de Pomquet, École NDA, École Rose-des-Vents, Centre Scolaire de la Rive-Sud
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- Classes at all French and English public schools are delayed one hour.