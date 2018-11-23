Here is a list of delays, closures, and cancellations for Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

 

NOVA SCOTIA:

  • Classes are cancelled at all schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.
  • Classes are cancelled at all schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education. Support staff are asked report to work at 10 a.m.
  • Schools in Pictou County are closed. All other schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education are open.
  • Schools in Kings and Annapolis counties are closed today due to road conditions. West Hants- area schools are open, with bus drivers using their discretion.
  • Backroad closure plans are in place for school buses in both Lunenburg and Queens counties.
  • Classes are cancelled at l'École Rose-des-vents, École acadienne de Pomquet, École NDA, École Beau-Port and Centre scolaire Étoile de l'Acadie.