Here is a list of school closures for Friday, Nov. 30, 2018:

 

NOVA SCOTIA:

  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Pleasant Bay School is closed due to a power outage.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: River Hebert District School and Tatamagouche Regional Academy are closed due to a power outage.
  • CSAP: l'école acadienne de Pomquet is closed due to a power outage.

 

NEW BRUNSWICK:

  • Francophone Sud: École Donat-Robichaud is closed today due to a power outage.
  • Anglophone North School District: EWG Middle School in Rexton is closed today due to a power outage.
  • Anglophone East School District: Shediac Cape School is closed due to a power outage.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:

  • French and English public schools on Prince Edward Island are closed due to power outages.