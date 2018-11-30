Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 7:33AM AST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 7:54AM AST
Here is a list of school closures for Friday, Nov. 30, 2018:
NOVA SCOTIA:
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Pleasant Bay School is closed due to a power outage.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: River Hebert District School and Tatamagouche Regional Academy are closed due to a power outage.
- CSAP: l'école acadienne de Pomquet is closed due to a power outage.
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Francophone Sud: École Donat-Robichaud is closed today due to a power outage.
- Anglophone North School District: EWG Middle School in Rexton is closed today due to a power outage.
- Anglophone East School District: Shediac Cape School is closed due to a power outage.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- French and English public schools on Prince Edward Island are closed due to power outages.