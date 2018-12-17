Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 7:33AM AST
Last Updated Monday, December 17, 2018 7:35AM AST
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.
NOVA SCOTIA:
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are closed.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'école Rose-des-Vents.
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed EXCEPT for those in Baie-Sainte-Anne, Fredericton, Miramichi, Oromocto, Quispamsis, Richibucto, Rogersville, Saint John, and Saint-Louis-de-Kent, which remain OPEN.