Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 6:49AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 18, 2018 7:15AM AST
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018:
NOVA SCOTIA:
- All schools in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education - Digby, Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties - are closed today.
- Schools in Annapolis and Kings counties are closed today. Schools in West Hants are OPEN, with bus drivers using their discretion.
- All schools are closed in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education.
- All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education are closed.
- Classes are cancelled at all schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education. Support staff are asked to report to work at the regular time.
- Classes are cancelled for all students of the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.
- Classes are cancelled at all CSAP schools.
- The following NSCC campuses are closed: Akerley, Annapolis Valley, COGS, Cumberland, Amherst Learning Centre, IT, Ivany, Aviation Institute, Pictou
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- Classes are cancelled for students in both the French and English Language School Boards.
- All Holland College campuses are closed due to weather.
- The University of Prince Edward Island is closed due to weather.