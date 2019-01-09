Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 6:48AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan, 9, 2019:
NOVA SCOTIA:
- All schools in Digby County are closed today. School bus drivers in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties will be using their discretion when attempting to travel on gravel and back roads.
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are closed today. Offices and worksites will open at 9 a.m.
- New Ross School is closed due to road conditions. All other schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are open. However, back road closure plans are in place.
- All schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education are closed today.
- All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education are closed today.
- Classes are cancelled for all schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education. Support staff are asked to report to work at their regular time.
- Classes are cancelled for all students in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.
- Classes are cancelled at the following CSAP schools: École Rose-des-Vents, École du Grand-Portage, École Beaubassin, École secondaire du Sommet, École du Carrefour, École Mer et Monde, École Bois-Joli, École des Beaux-Marais, École acadienne de Truro, École acadienne de Pomquet, École Beau-Port, École NDA, Centre scolaire, Étoile de l'Acadie
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed today.
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed today.
- All schools in the Francophone North East School District are closed today.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed today, EXCEPT for schools in Cap-Pele, Fredericton, Oromocto, Quispamsis, and Saint John, which remain OPEN.
- NBCC's Miramichi Campus is closed today. The Saint John campus will open at 9:30 a.m.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- All French and English public schools on Prince Edward Island are closed today.