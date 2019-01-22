Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:39AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:40AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019:
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are CLOSED, except for schools in Baie-Sainte-Anne, Fredericton, Miramichi, Oromocto, Richibucto, Rogersville, and Saint-Louis-de-Kent, which remain OPEN.
NOVA SCOTIA:
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Pleasant Bay School and Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy wil be dismissing students at 12 p.m. due to predicted deteriorating weather.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'école Rose-des-Vents. Students at l'école NDA will begin dismissing at 12:30 p.m.