Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019:

 

NEW BRUNSWICK:

  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are CLOSED, except for schools in Baie-Sainte-Anne, Fredericton, Miramichi, Oromocto, Richibucto, Rogersville, and Saint-Louis-de-Kent, which remain OPEN.

 

NOVA SCOTIA:

  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Pleasant Bay School and Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy wil be dismissing students at 12 p.m. due to predicted deteriorating weather.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'école Rose-des-Vents. Students at l'école NDA will begin dismissing at 12:30 p.m.