Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

 

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone North West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone North East School District: All schools are closed.
  • NBCC Saint John: The campus is closed.
  • NBCC Miramichi: Classes are cancelled for the day. Campus buildings will open at 12 p.m.
  • NBCC Woodstock: Classes are cancelled but the building will remain open.

 

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled. Support staff are asked to report to work at 10 a.m.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'école acadienne de Pomquet, École NDA, and École Beau-Port.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • All schools in the French and English school boards will delay opening by one hour.