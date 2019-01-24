Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 6:45AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 24, 2019 7:13AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone North West School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone North East School District: All schools are closed.
- NBCC Saint John: The campus is closed.
- NBCC Miramichi: Classes are cancelled for the day. Campus buildings will open at 12 p.m.
- NBCC Woodstock: Classes are cancelled but the building will remain open.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled. Support staff are asked to report to work at 10 a.m.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'école acadienne de Pomquet, École NDA, and École Beau-Port.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All schools in the French and English school boards will delay opening by one hour.