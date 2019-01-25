Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 7:44AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 25, 2019:
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: Schools in zones 5 to 9 are closed today due to poor road conditions. This includes schools in Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown, the Greater Fredericton Area, Oromocto, Geary, Burton, Lincoln, Fredericton Junction, Chipman, Minto, Cambridge Narrows and Gagetown.
- Anglophone South School District: The following schools are closed: Apohaqui Elementary School, Fairvale Elementary School, Glen Falls Elementary School, Hammond River Valley Elementary, Norton Elementary School, PALS Sussex, Rothesay Elementary School, Rothesay Park School, Sussex Corner Elementary School, Sussex Elementary School, Sussex Middle School, Sussex Regional High
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone North East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: The following schools are closed: Baie-Sainte-Anne, Fredericton, Miramichi, Oromocto, Richibucto, Rogersville, Saint-Louis-de-Kent
NOVA SCOTIA:
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at the Felix Marchand Education Centre due to a power outage. Support staff are asked to report to work at the regular time.