Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
Snow day
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 7:56AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019:
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone West School District: Schools in zones 1 and 2 (Edmundston, Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover) are closed.
- Francophone North West School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: Schools in Baie-Saint-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville, and Saint-Louis-de-Kent are closed.