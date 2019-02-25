Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 6:41AM AST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 9:57AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 25, 2019:
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone North West School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone North East School District: All schools are closed.
- NBCC: Classes at the Miramichi campus are cancelled for the day. Campus buildings will open at 12 p.m.
- NBCC: The Saint John campus will delay opening until 10:30 a.m.
- NBCC: Classes at the Woodstock campus will be delayed until 10:30 a.m.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Digby County are closed. Bus drivers will use their discretion when travelling on secondary and gravel roads in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at École acadienne de Pomquet, École acadienne de Truro, and École Beau-Port.
- CSAP: École NDA and Centre scolaire étoile de l'Acadie are closed.
- Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. The status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11:30 a.m.
- NSCC: The Cumberland, Amherst Learning Centre, Marconi, Pictou, Strait Area, Wagmatcook Learning Centre, and Truro campuses are closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
- UPEI: Delayed opening until 12 p.m. Classes will resume at 12:30 p.m.
- Holland College: All campuses are closed.