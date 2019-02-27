Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 7:33AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 27, 2019 7:49AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone West School District: Schools in zones 2 and 3 are closed.
- Francophone North East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone North West School District: Schools in the Grand Falls region are closed.
- Francophone South School District: Schools are closed in Baie-Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville, and Saint-Louis-de-Kent.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy and Pleasant Bay School.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at schools north of Smokey, Baddeck Academy, Middle River School and Rankin of the Narrows.
- CSAP: Classes at l'Ecole NDA are cancelled.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: Westisle, Montague, Morell and Souris families of schools are closed today. All other schools will proceed on a one-hour delay.
- French Language School Board: École La-Belle-Cloche and l’École Pierre-Chiasson are closed. All other schools are operating on a one-hour delay.