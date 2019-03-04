Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 7:23AM AST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 7:46AM AST
Here is a list of closures, cancellations and early dismissals for Monday, March 4, 2019.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Mount Allison University: The campus is closed. Classes and labs scheduled to begin before 5 p.m. are cancelled.
- University of New Brunswick: The Saint John and Moncton campuses are closed today.
- New Brunswick Community College: The Moncton, Miramichi, and Saint John campuses are closed.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Students will begin dismissing at noon.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at schools in the Clare, Argyle, Greenwood, Rive-Sud, Truro, and central (HRM) regions.
- CSAP: Students at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet, Ecole Beau-Port, and Ecole NDA will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
- CSAP: Students at Centre Scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
- Nova Scotia Community College: ALL campuses are closed, EXCEPT FOR the Marconi and Strait Area campuses, and Wagmatcook Learning Centre, which remain OPEN.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- French Language School Board: All schools are closed.
- University of Prince Edward Island: The campus is closed.
- Holland College: All locations are closed.