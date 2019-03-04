Here is a list of closures, cancellations and early dismissals for Monday, March 4, 2019.

 

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Mount Allison University: The campus is closed. Classes and labs scheduled to begin before 5 p.m. are cancelled.
  • University of New Brunswick: The Saint John and Moncton campuses are closed today.
  • New Brunswick Community College: The Moncton, Miramichi, and Saint John campuses are closed.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Students will begin dismissing at noon.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at schools in the Clare, Argyle, Greenwood, Rive-Sud, Truro, and central (HRM) regions.
  • CSAP: Students at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet, Ecole Beau-Port, and Ecole NDA will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.
  • CSAP: Students at Centre Scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
  • Nova Scotia Community College: ALL campuses are closed, EXCEPT FOR the Marconi and Strait Area campuses, and Wagmatcook Learning Centre, which remain OPEN.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • French Language School Board: All schools are closed.
  • University of Prince Edward Island: The campus is closed.
  • Holland College: All locations are closed.