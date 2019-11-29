Here is a list of school closures for Friday, November 29, 2019:

Halifax Regional Centre for Education

Cavalier Drive closed for the day.

Halifax West High School closed for the day.

Hammonds Plains Consolidated closed for the day.

Holland Road Elementary School closed for the day.

Millwood Elementary School closed for the day.

Musquodoboit Rural High closed for the day.

Musquodoboit Valley Education Centre closed for the day.

Oldfield Consolidated closed for the day.

O’Connell Drive Elementary School closed for the day.

Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education

Hants North/Kennetcook Elementary closed for the day.

Uniacke District closed for the day.

Cobequid District closed for the day.

Rawdon District closed for the day.

Shubenacadie Elementary closed for the day.

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education

Islands Consolidated School will be delaying its start time by 40 minutes