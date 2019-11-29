Here is a list of school closures for Friday, November 29, 2019:

Halifax Regional Centre for Education

  • Cavalier Drive closed for the day.
  • Halifax West High School closed for the day.
  • Hammonds Plains Consolidated closed for the day.
  • Holland Road Elementary School closed for the day.
  • Millwood Elementary School closed for the day.
  • Musquodoboit Rural High closed for the day.
  • Musquodoboit Valley Education Centre closed for the day.
  • Oldfield Consolidated closed for the day.
  • O’Connell Drive Elementary School closed for the day.

Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education

  • Hants North/Kennetcook Elementary closed for the day.
  • Uniacke District closed for the day.
  • Cobequid District closed for the day.
  • Rawdon District closed for the day.
  • Shubenacadie Elementary closed for the day.

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education

  • Islands Consolidated School will be delaying its start time by 40 minutes
South Shore Regional Centre for Education
  • New Ross Consolidated School closed for the day.