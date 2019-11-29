Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic Published Friday, November 29, 2019 7:17AM AST Last Updated Friday, November 29, 2019 7:23AM AST
Snow day
Here is a list of school closures for Friday, November 29, 2019:
Halifax Regional Centre for Education
- Cavalier Drive closed for the day.
- Halifax West High School closed for the day.
- Hammonds Plains Consolidated closed for the day.
- Holland Road Elementary School closed for the day.
- Millwood Elementary School closed for the day.
- Musquodoboit Rural High closed for the day.
- Musquodoboit Valley Education Centre closed for the day.
- Oldfield Consolidated closed for the day.
- O’Connell Drive Elementary School closed for the day.
Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education
- Hants North/Kennetcook Elementary closed for the day.
- Uniacke District closed for the day.
- Cobequid District closed for the day.
- Rawdon District closed for the day.
- Shubenacadie Elementary closed for the day.
Tri-County Regional Centre for Education
- Islands Consolidated School will be delaying its start time by 40 minutes
South Shore Regional Centre for Education
- New Ross Consolidated School closed for the day.