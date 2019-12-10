HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019:

NOVA SCOTIA

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Weymouth Consolidated School and St. Mary's Bay Academy are closed due to power outages.

Weymouth Consolidated School and St. Mary's Bay Academy are closed due to power outages. Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Students at Annapolis West Education Centre will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m.

Students at Annapolis West Education Centre will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. South Shore Regional Centre for Education: Aspotogan Consolidated School is closed.

Aspotogan Consolidated School is closed. Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Atlantic Memorial, Brookside Junior High, CP Allen, Five Bridges Junior High, Harrietsfield, Highland Park Junior High, Inglis Street, Halifax West, Park West, Joseph Howe, St. Joseph's A MacKay, Prospect Road, Sambro and St. Stephen's, Holland Road Elementary, Halifax Central Junior High, Bicentennial, Dartmouth South Academy, Dartmouth High and Upper Musquodoboit schools are closed.

Atlantic Memorial, Brookside Junior High, CP Allen, Five Bridges Junior High, Harrietsfield, Highland Park Junior High, Inglis Street, Halifax West, Park West, Joseph Howe, St. Joseph's A MacKay, Prospect Road, Sambro and St. Stephen's, Holland Road Elementary, Halifax Central Junior High, Bicentennial, Dartmouth South Academy, Dartmouth High and Upper Musquodoboit schools are closed. Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: West Highlands Elementary, Spring Street Academy, EB Chandler Junior High, Amherst Regional High School and Upper Stewiacke Elementary are closed.

West Highlands Elementary, Spring Street Academy, EB Chandler Junior High, Amherst Regional High School and Upper Stewiacke Elementary are closed. Strait-Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Dalbrae Academy and East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy.

Classes are cancelled at Dalbrae Academy and East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy. Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Memorial High School, Brookland Elementary, Cusack Elementary, Rankin School and Donkin School.

Classes are cancelled at Memorial High School, Brookland Elementary, Cusack Elementary, Rankin School and Donkin School. CSAP: l'Ecole Mer et Monde is closed. Classes are cancelled at l'Ecole Stella-Maris, l'Ecole secondaire de Clare, l'Ecole Joseph-Dugas, l'Ecole acadienne de Pomquet. l'Ecole acadienne de Truro is open, but buses are cancelled.

NEW BRUNSWICK