Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 7:37AM AST Last Updated Tuesday, December 10, 2019 11:15AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019:
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Weymouth Consolidated School and St. Mary's Bay Academy are closed due to power outages.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Students at Annapolis West Education Centre will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: Aspotogan Consolidated School is closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Atlantic Memorial, Brookside Junior High, CP Allen, Five Bridges Junior High, Harrietsfield, Highland Park Junior High, Inglis Street, Halifax West, Park West, Joseph Howe, St. Joseph's A MacKay, Prospect Road, Sambro and St. Stephen's, Holland Road Elementary, Halifax Central Junior High, Bicentennial, Dartmouth South Academy, Dartmouth High and Upper Musquodoboit schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: West Highlands Elementary, Spring Street Academy, EB Chandler Junior High, Amherst Regional High School and Upper Stewiacke Elementary are closed.
- Strait-Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Dalbrae Academy and East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Memorial High School, Brookland Elementary, Cusack Elementary, Rankin School and Donkin School.
- CSAP: l'Ecole Mer et Monde is closed. Classes are cancelled at l'Ecole Stella-Maris, l'Ecole secondaire de Clare, l'Ecole Joseph-Dugas, l'Ecole acadienne de Pomquet. l'Ecole acadienne de Truro is open, but buses are cancelled.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: Cambridge-Narrows Community School and Gagetown School are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: Belleisle Elementary School, Belleisle Regional High School, Hammond River Valley Elementary School, Lakefield Elementary School, Norton Elementary School, Quispamsis Elementary School, Rothesay Elementary School, and Rothesay High School are closed.