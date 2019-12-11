HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Digby County are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education:  Cusack Elementary is closed due to a power outage. Buses will begin returning students home at 9 a.m.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'Ecole Rose-des-Vents and l'Ecole acadienne de Truro.
  • NSCC: The Truro and Cumberland campuses are closed. This includes the Amherst Learning Centre.