Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 7:29AM AST Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 8:36AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Digby County are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Cusack Elementary is closed due to a power outage. Buses will begin returning students home at 9 a.m.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'Ecole Rose-des-Vents and l'Ecole acadienne de Truro.
- NSCC: The Truro and Cumberland campuses are closed. This includes the Amherst Learning Centre.