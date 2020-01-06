HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Bayview Education Centre is closed due to an issue with the municipal water system.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are cancelled.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at Centre scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie.
  • NSCC: The Marconi Campus is closed for the day.
  • Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. The status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11 a.m.