Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Published Monday, January 6, 2020 7:30AM AST Last Updated Monday, January 6, 2020 7:39AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Bayview Education Centre is closed due to an issue with the municipal water system.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are cancelled.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at Centre scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie.
- NSCC: The Marconi Campus is closed for the day.
- Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. The status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11 a.m.