HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Jan. 30, 2020.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Pictou County are closed. All other schools are open.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools. Support staff are asked to report to work at 10 a.m.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for schools north of Smokey.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'Ecole NDA. l'Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet will delay opening until 10 a.m.
  • NSCC: The Pictou campus will delay opening until 10 a.m.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • All public schools in the French and English school boards are closed.
  • UPEI will delay opening until 1 p.m.
  • All Holland College campuses will delay opening until 12 p.m.