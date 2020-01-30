Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 8:01AM AST Last Updated Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:04AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Jan. 30, 2020.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Pictou County are closed. All other schools are open.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools. Support staff are asked to report to work at 10 a.m.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for schools north of Smokey.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'Ecole NDA. l'Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet will delay opening until 10 a.m.
- NSCC: The Pictou campus will delay opening until 10 a.m.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All public schools in the French and English school boards are closed.
- UPEI will delay opening until 1 p.m.
- All Holland College campuses will delay opening until 12 p.m.