Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 6:30AM AST Last Updated Friday, February 7, 2020 7:04AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- CSAP: All schools are closed.
- Acadia University: All classes are cancelled.
- Saint Mary's Univerity: The campus is closed.
- Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed.
- NSCAD University: All facilities are closed.
- Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. The status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11:30 a.m.
- NSCC: All campuses are closed, except for Burridge and Shelburne, which will delay opening until 9 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone Northwest School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone Northeast School District: All schools are closed.
- University of New Brunswick: The Saint John campus and Moncton sites are closed. The Fredericton campus is open but some classes may be cancelled.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
- La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: All schools are closed.
- University of Prince Edward Island: The university will delay opening with a further announcement expected at 10 a.m.
- Holland College: All campuses are closed.