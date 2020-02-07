HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • CSAP: All schools are closed.
  • Acadia University: All classes are cancelled.
  • Saint Mary's Univerity: The campus is closed.
  • Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed.
  • NSCAD University: All facilities are closed.
  • Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. The status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11:30 a.m.
  • NSCC: All campuses are closed, except for Burridge and Shelburne, which will delay opening until 9 a.m.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone Northwest School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone Northeast School District: All schools are closed.
  • University of New Brunswick: The Saint John campus and Moncton sites are closed. The Fredericton campus is open but some classes may be cancelled.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
  • La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: All schools are closed.
  • University of Prince Edward Island: The university will delay opening with a further announcement expected at 10 a.m.
  • Holland College: All campuses are closed.