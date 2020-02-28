Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 28
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 7:31AM AST Last Updated Friday, February 28, 2020 8:32AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and delays for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
NOVA SCOTIA:
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Fairview Heights Elementary (both main and annex buildings) is closed due to a power outage.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: There will be a two-hour delayed opening for all schools. Support staff are being asked to report to work at their regular time.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy due to a power outage.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for students north of Smokey, Rankin School, Baddeck Academy, Middle River School and Breton Education Centre.
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Anglophone South School District: Back Bay Elementary is closed due to a power outage.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools in the Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are CLOSED. All schools in the Miramichi and Rexton areas are OPEN.