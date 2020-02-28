HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and delays for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

NOVA SCOTIA:

Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Fairview Heights Elementary (both main and annex buildings) is closed due to a power outage.

Strait Regional Centre for Education: There will be a two-hour delayed opening for all schools. Support staff are being asked to report to work at their regular time.

Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy due to a power outage.

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for students north of Smokey, Rankin School, Baddeck Academy, Middle River School and Breton Education Centre.

NEW BRUNSWICK: