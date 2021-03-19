HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Friday, March 19. This list will grow and change throughout the day.

NOVA SCOTIA

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND 

  • Holland College campus has delayed the opening of The Tourism and Culinary centre due to weather conditions. Further details will be provided later this morning.
  • Government of P.E.I. has delayed the opening at all provincial civil service offices in Kings and Queens County, including Charlottetown, until 10:30 a.m. An update will be provided later this morning.
  • University of P.E.I. will delay opening. Further details will be provided by 9:30 a.m.
  • Charlottetown City Hall and its administrative offices will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. Further details to be provided by 9:30 a.m.

