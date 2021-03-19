Advertisement
Storm watch: Closures and cancellations for Friday, March 19
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 6:54AM ADT Last Updated Friday, March 19, 2021 7:37AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Friday, March 19. This list will grow and change throughout the day.
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Nova Scotia Community Centre Metro Campuses (Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley), Pictou campus, Marconi campus, Strait Area campus, Burridge campus (including the Digby Learning Centre), Shelburne campus, Annapolis Valley, Kingstec campus, Lunenburg campus, and Cape Breton campuses are closed due to weather conditions.
- The Saint Mary's University in Halifax has cancelled all in-person activities due to poor weather. Virtual classes will continue as scheduled unless students are informed otherwise.
- All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre buildings will be closed for the day due to weather conditions.
- Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial's schools in the north group are closed for employees due to increment weather.
- Cape Breton Regional Municipality's city hall building is closed and will be reassessed at 12 p.m. Transit is currently still operating.
- Solid Waste Curbside collection is cancelled in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality due to weather conditions.
- YWCA Halifax's offices and Early Learning Childcare Centre are closed due to weather conditions.
- Department of Fisheries and Oceans offices in the Halifax Regional Municipality are closed for the day.
- CFB Halifax has delayed the opening of Stadacona, HMC Dockyard, Windsor Park and Willow Park unbtil 10 a.m. due to weather conditions. (While this delayed opening decision is applicable to most personnel working across Base properties, personnel required on-site for the progression of critical work, as identified by their Commanding Officers, are to follow that instruction.)
- Halifax Transit has several of their bus routes on their "snow plan". Updated routes are on their website.
- Chester Municipality waste collection will resume on Friday but people are asked to expect delays due to current weather conditions.
- Halifax Public Libraries have delayed opening until 12 p.m. at all of their branches and departments.
- The Discovery Centre in Halifax has delayed opening until 10 a.m. due to poor weather conditions.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Holland College campus has delayed the opening of The Tourism and Culinary centre due to weather conditions. Further details will be provided later this morning.
- Government of P.E.I. has delayed the opening at all provincial civil service offices in Kings and Queens County, including Charlottetown, until 10:30 a.m. An update will be provided later this morning.
- University of P.E.I. will delay opening. Further details will be provided by 9:30 a.m.
- Charlottetown City Hall and its administrative offices will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. Further details to be provided by 9:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. More will be added throughout the day.
