HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Friday, March 19. This list will grow and change throughout the day.

NOVA SCOTIA

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Holland College campus has delayed the opening of The Tourism and Culinary centre due to weather conditions. Further details will be provided later this morning.

Government of P.E.I. has delayed the opening at all provincial civil service offices in Kings and Queens County, including Charlottetown, until 10:30 a.m. An update will be provided later this morning.

University of P.E.I. will delay opening. Further details will be provided by 9:30 a.m.

Charlottetown City Hall and its administrative offices will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. Further details to be provided by 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. More will be added throughout the day.