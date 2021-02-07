Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Sunday, Feb. 7. This list will grow and change throughout the storm.

NOVA SCOTIA

All Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools will be closed Monday, with HRCE offices being closed until at least noon.

will be closed Monday, with HRCE offices being closed until at least noon. Some schools under the Conseil Scholaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) will be closed Monday. As of Sunday evening, they are: École Bois Joli, École Carrefour, École Mosaique, École M eret Monde, Grand Portage, Beaux Marais, École Beaubassin, and École Secondaire du Sommet.

will be closed Monday. As of Sunday evening, they are: Halifax Transit is ending all bus, Access-A-Bus, and ferry service at 7 p.m. Sunday. All trips in service before that time are scheduled to finish their routes before ending. Halifax Transit says service will resume at 10 a.m. Monday or later, as determined by an update in the morning.

is ending all bus, Access-A-Bus, and ferry service at 7 p.m. Sunday. All trips in service before that time are scheduled to finish their routes before ending. Halifax Transit says service will resume at 10 a.m. Monday or later, as determined by an update in the morning. Dalhousie University Halifax and Truro campuses are closed Sunday night and all day Monday, and online courses are suspended. University of King's College will also be closed Monday, and their online classes suspended.

Halifax and Truro campuses are closed Sunday night and all day Monday, and online courses are suspended. University of King's College will also be closed Monday, and their online classes suspended. School for all students and employees of the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE ) will be cancelled Monday.

Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) metro campuses (Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley) are closed on Monday, along with Cumberland Campus, the Amherst Learning Centre, Burridge, Marconi, Truro, and Shelburne campuse.

metro campuses (Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley) are closed on Monday, along with All provincial, and municipal government office s are scheduled to delay opening until noon Monday. Some court operations may be exempt, as decided by the judiciary.

s are scheduled to delay opening until noon Monday. Some court operations may be exempt, as decided by the judiciary. Many Halifax recreation facilities are closing at 6 p.m. Sunday, with a possible reopening at noon on Monday. The municipality plans to make an announcement by 10 a.m. Monday about reopening, rentals, and recreation programming.

are closing at 6 p.m. Sunday, with a possible reopening at noon on Monday. The municipality plans to make an announcement by 10 a.m. Monday about reopening, rentals, and recreation programming. Both Halifax Shopping Centre and Mic Mac Mall a re scheduled to delay opening until Monday at noon.

and re scheduled to delay opening until Monday at noon. Garbage, organics, and recyclable curbside collection is cancelled for Monday. A spokesperson for the municipality says the city will allow double the garbage limits next collection cycle, on Monday, Feb. 22.

is cancelled for Monday. A spokesperson for the municipality says the city will allow double the garbage limits next collection cycle, on Monday, Feb. 22. The Halifax Public Gardens are scheduled to close on Monday.

are scheduled to close on Monday. Sacred Heart School of Halifax is planning a remote learning day Monday.

is planning a remote learning day Monday. The Canada Games Centre is scheduled to delay opening until noon Monday.

is scheduled to delay opening until noon Monday. Mount Saint Vincent University is planning to shut down on-campus services Monday, but online services and classes are scheduled to go ahead.

is planning to shut down on-campus services Monday, but online services and classes are scheduled to go ahead. Saint Mary’s University is closing campus Monday, with virtual classes going ahead unless specified by individual professors.

is closing campus Monday, with virtual classes going ahead unless specified by individual professors. According to the Tancook Ferry ’s Twitter account, cancellations are “likely” for Monday.

’s Twitter account, cancellations are “likely” for Monday. Halifax Shipyard, Marine Fabricators and Woodside Industries will suspend all production activities as of midnight. Irving Shipbuilding says 'there is no backshift (3rd shift) tonight and there is no dayshift tomorrow." An update regarding Monday’s second shift will be made no later than 2 p.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story, more will be added throughout the storm.



