Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 27
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 7:40AM AST Last Updated Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:11AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020:
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone Northwest School District: All schools will close for the afternoon.
