HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020:

NEW BRUNSWICK:

  • Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone Northwest School District: All schools will close for the afternoon.