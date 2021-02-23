Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Tuesday, Feb. 23. This list will grow and change throughout the storm.

NOVA SCOTIA

NEW BRUNSWICK

All Anglophone East Schools will be closed for the day Tuesday.

Anglophone North schools in the Miramichi area and Rexton are closed today.

All schools in the Anglophone South School District are OPEN at their usual time, but buses are running on a two-hour delay.

All Francophone South schools in the Miramichi area are closed today. Many buses are delayed.

Crandall University campus opening will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

All P.E.I. Public School Branch schools will be closed Tuesday.

UPEI campus has a delayed opening with an update coming at 8:30 a.m.

Holland College campus has a delayed opening until 10:30 a.m., with an update coming at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, more will be added throughout the storm.