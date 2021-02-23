Advertisement
Storm watch: Closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 23
Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 7:28AM AST Last Updated Tuesday, February 23, 2021 7:37AM AST
Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Tuesday, Feb. 23. This list will grow and change throughout the storm.
NOVA SCOTIA
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are closed today.
- All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education are closed today.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE): Classes are cancelled today for schools North of Smokey and for Baddeck Academy/Middle River School and Rankin School of the Narrows. Buses will be travelling on paved roads only.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: AVRCE Bus 64 serving New Germany Elementary and New Germany High will not be running. Back road closure plans are place for Route 105 serving North Queens Community school, Route 204 Cindy Hanhams serving Bayview Junior High and PVEC, Route 281 Shirley Moore serving New Germany Schools, Route 283 BJ Grimm serving NGES & NGRHS, Route 284 Michael Zwicker for the Sarty Road, Route 288 John Taylor serving NGES & NGRHS, Route 289 Earlen Eisener for the Sarty Road and Veinot Rd,
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Bus Routes 130, 131, 132 & 133 driven by Waylon Fraser, Rita Arsenault, Audrey LeBlanc & Ben LeBlanc to Cape Breton Highlands Academy are cancelled today due to the high wind forecast.
- Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Cumberland Campus and Strait Area Campus are delaying opening until 10 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All Anglophone East Schools will be closed for the day Tuesday.
- Anglophone North schools in the Miramichi area and Rexton are closed today.
- All schools in the Anglophone South School District are OPEN at their usual time, but buses are running on a two-hour delay.
- All Francophone South schools in the Miramichi area are closed today. Many buses are delayed.
- Crandall University campus opening will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All P.E.I. Public School Branch schools will be closed Tuesday.
- UPEI campus has a delayed opening with an update coming at 8:30 a.m.
- Holland College campus has a delayed opening until 10:30 a.m., with an update coming at 8:30 a.m.
This is a developing story, more will be added throughout the storm.
