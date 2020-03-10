HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, March 10, 2020:

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed EXCEPT for those in Quispamsis and Saint John, which remain OPEN.
  • Francophone Northeast School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone Northwest School District: All schools are closed.