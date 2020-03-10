Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations for Tuesday, March 10
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, March 10, 2020:
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed EXCEPT for those in Quispamsis and Saint John, which remain OPEN.
- Francophone Northeast School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone Northwest School District: All schools are closed.