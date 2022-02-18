Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Carleton Consolidated Elementary School is closed due to a power outage.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l’Ecole acadienne de Pomquet, Ecole NDA, Ecole Beau-Port and Centre scolaire de l’Acadie.
- NSCC: The Strait Area Campus and Wagmatcook Learning Centre are closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
-
Anglophone South School District: The following schools are closed:
- Fundy Shores
- Sussex Regional High
- Sussex Middle School
- Sussex Elementary
- Sussex Corner Elementary
- Norton Elementary
- Belleisle Regional High
- Belleisle Elementary
- Apohaqui Elementary
- Anglophone West School District: Schools in weather zones 1 and 2 are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed, except for schools in Fredericton, Oromocto, Quispamsis and Saint John, which remain open.
Ottawa police arrest convoy organizers but others remain defiant
Ottawa police made several arrests Thursday evening on Parliament Hill as hundreds of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters continued to ignore demands they leave the city's downtown core. Reporters on the ground witnessed several people being put in handcuffs by police, including two of the convoy's organizers.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 14 of Beijing Olympics
Canada added to its Olympic medal haul once again, earning two silver and two bronze on day 14 of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing on Friday, bringing Canada's total to 24 medals at the tournament so far.
American Jewish Committee demands Musk apologize for comparing Trudeau to Hitler
Elon Musk compared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Adolf Hitler in a tweet that appeared to support truckers protesting vaccine mandates, which immediately triggered a storm on Twitter.
Canada condemns Ukraine kindergarten shelling, Russian embassy rejects comments
Canada's foreign minister has accused Russia of trying to escalate the crisis with the West by shelling a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine.
'The time is absolutely right' for pandemic measures to lift, experts say
With several Canadian provinces set to lift mask mandates in the next few weeks, health experts say the time is right for easing strict measures.
What is the Diagolon extremist group and what does it want?
After patches connected to the Diagolon extremist group were seen on gear seized by the RCMP at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade, questions have arisen about who the group members are and what they want.
In Ukraine's volatile east, a day of shelling, outages, fear
Shells struck by the hundreds along the tense front lines in eastern Ukraine, drones monitoring a fragile ceasefire lost their way when the GPS signal they rely on was jammed, and then the cellphone network went dark.
Freeland says some protesters' accounts have been frozen, more to come
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says financial service providers have already frozen accounts of certain individuals associated with the trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Toronto
-
TTC warns of 'major delays' as snow, slick conditions continue in Toronto
The Toronto Transit Commission says it is experiencing "major delays" this morning due to icy roads.
-
'The worst is behind us': Ontario's top doctor speaks on COVID-19 Omicron spread
The worst of Omicron-fuelled COVID-19 infections in Ontario is 'behind us,' the province's top doctor said on Thursday.
-
Some youth aged 12-17 in Ontario can book a booster COVID-19 vaccine today
Some Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 can book a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial portal starting today.
Calgary
-
Millions in damage after attack on Coastal GasLink work site, RCMP say
Police near an under-construction liquefied natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. are investigating after what they say was a violent attack by roughly 20 people overnight.
-
Calgary offices prepare for return of staff after 2 years of work from home
Jason Heilman and Ryan Sinclair have kept going to the office throughout most of the pandemic. They work for a small oil and gas company in in downtown Calgary and say they're glad they'll soon start seeing a lot more people around.
-
Driver in road rage pointed a gun directly at victim: Calgary police
Police are continuing to investigate a serious road rage incident in northwest Calgary on Wednesday and say the suspect intended to kill another driver.
Montreal
-
Snowfall warning forces closure of schools across Greater Montreal
A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada has forced several schools to close Friday morning.
-
People diagnosed with COVID-19 more likely to have nightmares: study
A new international study involving Canadian researchers has found that people who had COVID-19 were more likely to have nightmares.
-
Another protest against COVID-19 health measures to descend on Quebec City
As Quebec City residents brace for another weekend of protests against COVID-19 measures, a CAQ MNA and former police officer tried to offer assurances on Thursday that everything will run smoothly.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 18 deaths as hospitalizations fall under 1,500
The seven-day average of total hospitalizations has now trended downwards for more than a week.
-
'Unusual': Edmonton police kept plane 'covert' for 31 years, $4.3M to be spent on a new one
Police officers have been "covertly" patrolling, chasing and spotting from a secret plane above Edmonton since 1993, and taxpayers will foot the bill for new wings to keep that program going.
-
Oilers rout Ducks 7-3 on Draisaitl's pair, remain perfect under new coach Woodcroft
Leon Draisaitl had a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers remained a perfect 4-0 under new head coach Jay Woodcroft, coming from behind to thump the Anaheim Ducks 7-3 on Thursday to sit third in the Pacific Division.
Northern Ontario
-
Tow truck operators want clarification on Emergencies Act
Ontario's tow truck operators are looking for clarification from the federal government on how the Emergencies Act declaration from Ottawa will impact their industry.
-
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police promise 'very different picture' downtown this weekend
Police have set up 100 checkpoints around downtown Ottawa and arrested 'Freedom Convoy' organizers as they increase enforcement at the trucker protest.
-
London
-
Winter storm closes some schools, cancels buses for second day in a row across region
Inclement weather has caused the closure of some schools and bus cancellations across the region for the second day in a row.
-
Human remains found in Clinton, Ont. home after fire
The homeowner of a house east of Clinton, Ont. that suffered extensive fire damage, Tuesday afternoon, is still unaccounted for, according to police.
-
See photos of flood damage along Kettle Creek in Port Stanley, Ont.
Elgin County communities along Lake Erie are dealing with some serious flooding.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg under blizzard warning; 2 to 5 centimetres of snow expected
Environment Canada announced on Thursday that Winnipeg is under a blizzard warning, as snow is expected to start falling Thursday evening, with a blizzard developing Friday morning.
-
Family, friends remember Winnipeg man, 19, found fatally injured at beer vendor job
A Winnipeg man who died after being found injured in the early morning hours at the beer vendor he worked at is being remembered by friends and family.
-
Grand jury indicts Florida man accused of human smuggling across Manitoba border
A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Florida man on two counts of human smuggling one month after a family of four was found frozen to death in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police promise 'very different picture' downtown this weekend
Police have set up 100 checkpoints around downtown Ottawa and arrested 'Freedom Convoy' organizers as they increase enforcement at the trucker protest.
-
Two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers arrested in downtown Ottawa
Two organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration were arrested Thursday evening, hours after the interim police chief warned action was "imminent' to begin removing protesters.
-
No O-Train service downtown on Friday due to snow storm, protests on Parliament Hill
The O-Train will not be running through downtown Ottawa on Friday due to the ongoing protests and the severe winter storm.
Saskatoon
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
-
Saskatoon police to train Co-op security staff to combat shoplifting
The Saskatoon Police Service is ready to offer training to security staff at one of the city’s largest retailers to help address ongoing shoplifting and safety concerns.
-
'Unbelievable to see': Emily Clark's family cheers from Saskatoon as Team Canada wins hockey gold
A Saskatoon family gathered around the television Wednesday night to watch Emily Clark win gold with Canada's women's hockey team.
Vancouver
-
Millions in damage after attack on Coastal GasLink work site, RCMP say
Police near an under-construction liquefied natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. are investigating after what they say was a violent attack by roughly 20 people overnight.
-
'It's been beyond frustrating': B.C. man fighting for compensation after rare vaccine injury
A Langley, B.C., man who suffered a rare condition called VITT after getting his AstraZeneca vaccine is now fighting for compensation.
-
Invoking Emergencies Act sets 'dangerous precedent,' B.C. Civil Liberties Association says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke emergency powers to deal with anti-mandate protesters sets a "dangerous precedent" for Canada, according to the B.C. Civil Liberties Association.
Regina
-
COVID-19 deaths could still rise as hospitalizations peak in Regina, Saskatoon: CMHO
While Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case numbers have peaked, the province’s top doctor said we are still two to four weeks away from reaching the height of COVID-related deaths.
-
Increased RCMP presence expected near Sask. borders ahead of weekend demonstrations
Residents near two Saskatchewan border crossings will likely notice an increased police presence this weekend, as RCMP work to keep roads open during weekend demonstrations.
-
'They're becoming a problem': Wild boar overpopulation an ongoing concern for Sask. municipalities
Many Saskatchewan communities are suffering from overpopulation of invasive wild boars, according to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).
Vancouver Island
-
'That level of stupidity': Horgan condemns protesters who yelled at health-care worker, obstructed car
B.C. Premier John Horgan says he's disappointed to hear that protesters accosted an Island Health worker who was trying to reach a patient in Victoria on Saturday.
-
Stolen truck recovered after chase in Black Creek, B.C.
A stolen vehicle has been returned to its rightful owner after being taken on a wild ride through a wooded area of Black Creek Thursday morning.
-
'Closed for over 700 days': Victoria restaurants eager for return of full capacity
Tables and chairs are being pulled back out, and in some circumstances, protective barriers are coming down in eateries across Greater Victoria.