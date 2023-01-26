Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Bus drivers will use their discretion on roads.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education is implementing its backroad closure plan for Lunenburg County only.
- All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education buses will be travelling on paved roads only.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Bus routes 130, 131, 132 and 133 to Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy are cancelled. Bus routes 460 and 461 to Strait Area Education Recreation Centre and Tamarac Education Centre are not travelling the Canso Causeway.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: School buses north of Smokey will be travelling on paved roads only.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled at École NDA.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- Francophone South School District schools are closed.
- Francophone Northeast School District schools are closed.
- Francophone Northwest School District schools are closed.
- UNB Fredericton campus is delaying opening until noon. UNB Saint John campus is also delaying opening until noon.
- UMoncton Edmundston campus is closed. The Shippagan campus is also closed.
- St. Thomas University has delayed opening campus until noon, with classes starting at 1 p.m.
- NBCC: Woodstock, Fredericton, the corporate office, Miramichi, Saint John, the AHEC, and the St. Andrews campus are closed. Classes will continue virtually.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
There are no school closures in P.E.I.
